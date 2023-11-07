Driver and engineer unite in new team

South Australian-based SuperUte driver George Gutierrez will join with driver/engineer Scott Stephenson in Adelaide’s newest motorsport team, Apogee Motorsport Services.

Apogee which has been operating for 18 months, has already helped numerous motorsport teams and drivers achieve success in state and national level motorsport.

It is expected that with the addition of George and the crew from George Gutierrez Motorsport, Apogee will be a force in 2024 with drivers and cars to support in Hyundai Excels, Formula Fords, Toyota 86s, V8 SuperUtes and other state level racing categories.

“I am very excited to have George joining us for the foreseeable future. George has been racing for a majority of his life and brings a lot of experience and passion to the team,” said Director and Head of Motorsport Scott Stephenson.

“South Australia is often overlooked when it comes to motorsport teams and drivers looking for support. However, the newly formed team at Apogee are looking to change that. Apogee exists to support all drivers, from grassroots motorsport all the way through to national level categories and help them compete at the highest level.”

Driver coach Gutierrez said that they are determined to succeed, and he have full confidence that this new venture will fill the void that South Australia hasn’t had for many years.

Apogee will provide additional services that include suspension setups, trackside support, driver coaching, vehicle preparation and maintenance and arrive and drive packages.

Dejan Nikolic has also joined the team from GGM. A continued sponsor of many athletes and motorsport series’, he will provide media support and partnership management for the team and drivers.

The first event together will be at the Adelaide 500 at the end of November, where Apogee will be bringing three Holden Colorado V8 SuperUtes to the grid for their home event.