Aussies Racing Overseas

A win in New Zealand, success in China, competitive in the US and Middle East while a championship went the way of a New Zealander who could well have sacrificed one in Australia, were the highlights for Aussies racing Internationally.

Jesse Lacey/Daniel Quimby/Jack Beeton

The F4 United States Championship powered by Honda finished with the Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour at the Circuit of the Americas. Jesse Lacey finished the year with a second place in the third race and fourth overall in the points standings.

The championship three-race winner New Zealander Patrick Woods-Toth and Lacey were both engineered by AGI Sport’s Adam Gotch for Kiwi Motorsport. In the earlier races Lacey finished with a pair of sixth places.

Another Aussie Dan Quimby took part in the last round for the Doran Motorsport Group and finished Race 1 eighth and went one better in the second. In the last he was in the battle for second but ultimately finished 14th.

Prior to the US event, Gotch was in China at Zhuzhou to guide Jack Beeton in his domination at the start of his SE Asian F4 Championship. He was quickest in five of the six pre-season testing session, qualified with a double pole, and won two of the three races.

He had a dramatic roll over in Race 2, the reverse top eight grid format race, before the team put the car back together to start from pole in Race 3 and win by 18s.

Danny Stutterd

In a new MARC GT, Danny Stutterd won the Highlands 10th Anniversary 1-Hour Enduro. It was the first major victory for this type of car in New Zealand. The race featured an assortment of cars from the NZ Supertourers to Sportscars, GT4s, Porsche Cup Cars and production-based cars. He beat home a MARC II and a Porsche.

Nathan Herne

After he qualified second, just 0.009s off pole, Nathan Herne was in contention to win the final race of the season at COTA. The CUBE 3/Berryman Ford Mustang driver was the early race leader in the last round of the US Trans Am Championship. He fell to third and stayed there up to the first of the four Safety Cars.

He was back in front on and off as he had a thrilling dice with Thomas Merrill until Herne was spun around when in front of Merrill. Herne recovered to 26th. Merrill finished 13th, it cost him the championship which was won by Brent Crews.

Liam Talbot

At the World Endurance Championship finale, the 8 Hours of Bahrain, Speedcafe supported driver Liam Talbot put the D’Station Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR on the GTE AM Class front row in his WEC debut, 0.290s off pole. It was the end of the GTE era and Talbot together with co-drivers Tomonobu Fujii and Casper Stevenson finished second, just 5s behind the winners, Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting and Rahel in their Porsche 911 RSR-19.

Callum Hedge

Although a New Zealand, Callum Hedge sacrificed a round of the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia when leading it, in a bid to win the Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda. It was worthwhile for he won the US title. He qualified on pole for the final round and won the Race 1 as he held off the opposition after a mid-race Safety Car to clinch the championship. He was third in Race 2 and won the last.