VIDEO: Ricciardo Thankful To Be Alive | Weekly Motorsport Wrap
Monday 6th November, 2023 - 7:21pm
In this week’s motorsport wrap up: Chaos and carnage at the Brazil GP, Daniel Ricciardo says he’s thankful to be alive, Shane van Gisbergen’s debut win in Aussie Racing Cars, a new NASCAR Cup Series champion is crowned, the first ever FIM WSX Championship takes place in Abu Dhabi, and all the action from the TCR World Tour and Shannons SpeedSeries in Sydney.
