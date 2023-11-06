Verstappen officially the most dominant driver in F1 history

Max Verstappen now holds the record for the most dominant season in F1 history, breaking a record that stood since 1952.

Verstappen secured his 17th win of the season in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, itself a record, ahead of Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso.

With 20 races in the book this year, it leaves the Dutchman’s win ratio at 85 percent for 2023.

Even if he fails to win in Las Vegas or Abu Dhabi, Verstappen will end the year with a win ratio of 77.3 percent, a new record.

Alberto Ascari had held that mantle since his victorious 1952 season in which he won six of the eight races that counted towards the championship.

Back then, the determination of the world championship (which was actually held to Formula 2 regulations) was less defined with the CSI (then the governing body of motorsport) nominated races annually.

From 1950 to 1961, that included the Indianapolis 500, a race Ascari competed in but retired from in 1952.

He’d missed the season-opening Swiss Grand Prix at Bremgarten but won in Belgium, France, Great Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, and Italy to seal his maiden title with a win ratio of 75 percent.

“It’s not about that,” Verstappen said of breaking the 71-year-old record.

“I mean, it’s not something that when I joined Formula 1, I need to have a 75 percent win record over a season, you know.

“These kinds of things come along when everything just works really well.

“I feel good in the car, the car is very competitive, and the team barely makes mistakes as well, so then you can get a season like we are having.

“For me, it’s more about just enjoying the moment and trying to maximise every single opportunity.”

Such has been Verstappen’s form in 2023 that his Sao Paulo performance marked his 19th top-three finish from 20 races, having only missed the podium at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Red Bull has won every race but Singapore.

Should that fact remain true at season’s end, now just two races away, it will usurp McLaren’s 1988 record of winning 93.75 percent of races, raising the bar to 95.45 percent.

Most dominant seasons in world championship history