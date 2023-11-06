Team 18 to welcome fans to open day

Team 18 will hold its second annual Family Open Day later this month, on the weekend before the Vailo Adelaide 500.

The Charlie Schwerkolt-owned squad will throw open the doors to its Mount Waverley workshop on Sunday, November 19.

Drivers Mark Winterbottom and Scott Pye will be in attendance, with autographs and photograph opportunities throughout the day, as well as a chance to check out their #18 DeWalt and #20 Toyota Forklifts Camaros before they are dispatched for Adelaide.

There will also be workshop tours, merchandise and crash-damaged panels on sale, raffles, a jumping castle, food and coffee vans, and a pit stop challenge activation.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

The 2010 championship-winning Ford Falcon which Schwerkolt owns will be on show, while the HSV Owners Club of Victoria will put on a display as well.

Last year, over 350 fans came through the doors.

“After the success of last year’s open day, we were overwhelmed with requests to open the doors up again and we are so excited to announce our second annual open day coming up before the Adelaide 500,” said Schwerkolt.

“Last year’s Family Open Day exceeded our expectations with over 350 fans through the doors, and we expect this year’s open day to be another day full of entertainment for fans of all ages.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for our fans to experience the heart of our operations and get to know the Team 18 family. We can’t wait to share our world with the wider motorsport and car community.

“With the presence of our amazing drivers, thrilling activities, and a host of surprises, we aim to make it a day to remember for all.”

The Team 18 Family Open Day will take place from 11:00-14:00 on Sunday, November 19 at 3/21 Lionel Road, Mount Waverley, with free entry to all guests.