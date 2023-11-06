Sao Paulo GP organisers in breach of International Sporting Code after track invasion

Stewards have found the organiser of the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix in breach of the FIA International Sporting Code following a late-race track invasion.

A representative from the Sao Paulo F1 Organisation (SPF1) was summoned to front the stewards after a “large group of spectators managed to break the security lines and accessed the run-off area t Turn 1 while the race was finishing and cars were still on track.”

The event organiser was therefore found to have breached Article 12.2.1.h of the FIA International Sporting Code – failure to take reasonable measures, thus resulting in an unsafe condition.

“SPF1 candidly admitted the failures in terms of the security protocols and safety measures,” the stewards’ report noted.

“SPF1 concurred with the FIA Sporting Delegate and the Race Director report and agreed that comparable circumstances already occurred in Brazil and that this was an unacceptable situation which could have had disastrous consequences.”

Local organisers had committed to thoroughly investigate how the breach occurred and take steps to mitigate a repeat, which will be “urgently (i.e. at the latest by 20th January 2024) present a formal remediation plan to the FIA that adequately addresses the serious concerns.”

Stewards have also referred the matter to the FIA World Motor Sport Council noting the seriousness of the issue.

“As this relates to serious issues around safety and security, the Stewards hereby request the FIA to review and comment on whether the abovementioned steps are adequate to address the concerns raised and to state if any further measure(s) need to be taken, as soon as possible,” the Stewards report outlined.

“This should be done directly with SPF1.

“In addition, the Stewards hereby formally refer this incident to the FIA World Motor Sports Council for a further investigation to determine whether any additional steps need to be taken or penalties applied beyond the remediation plan presented by SPF1 (and reviewed by the FIA) to ensure the safe and orderly conduct of future events in Brazil.”