Results: Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Monday 6th November, 2023 - 6:02am
Full results from the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|71
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|8.277
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|34.155
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|34.208
|5
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|40.845
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|50.188
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|56.093
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|62.859
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|69.88
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1L
|11
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1L
|12
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1L
|13
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1L
|14
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|2L
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|14L
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|32L
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|49L
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
