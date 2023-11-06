> News > Formula 1

Results: Sao Paulo Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 6th November, 2023 - 6:02am

Full results from the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 71
2 4 Lando Norris McLaren 8.277
3 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 34.155
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 34.208
5 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 40.845
6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 50.188
7 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 56.093
8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 62.859
9 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 69.88
10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1L
11 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1L
12 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1L
13 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 1L
14 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 2L
63 George Russell Mercedes 14L
77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 32L
24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 49L
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas
23 Alex Albon Williams

