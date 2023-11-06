Perkins to sit out Adelaide Super2 finale

Jack Perkins has announced that he will not contest the Dunlop Super2 Series season finale at the Vailo Adelaide 500.

Perkins returned to Super2 this year in what was to have been a full, six-round campaign, with the aim of winning the title as well as clocking up Supercars mileage ahead of his enduro co-drives with Will Brown at Erebus Motorsport.

He has now announced via social media, “We’ve made the decision to not race the final Super2 event at Adelaide.

“The whole idea of racing Super2 was to prepare for Sandown and Bathurst.

“We’ve had a difficult year and didn’t score points in Townsville so unfortunately we aren’t in the Championship race.”

The second-generation driver’s announcement comes after sources indicated to Speedcafe that Todd Hazelwood will join Erebus as Jack Le Brocq’s co-driver for the 2024 Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000.

Le Brocq is moving to the Coca Cola-backed squad as a replacement for Triple Eight-bound Brown, while Hazelwood has missed out on a full-time ride next year after the Blanchard Racing Team signed up James Courtney and Aaron Love.

In the #99 Erebus entry, Brodie Kostecki will be joined for a fourth year in a row by David Russell for the long-distance Supercars races, in a deal announced less than a fortnight after they shared a second place finish at Mount Panorama.

Perkins’ 2023 Super2 tilt represented the first time that Erebus had directly entered the second tier, where it already had a strong presence through its alliance with Image Racing, which fields Erebus Academy drivers Jay Janson and Jobe Stewart, the latter in the Super3 class.

Perkins also opted to sit out Race 2 of the Bathurst Super2 round after “qualifying poorly … to focus on the Bathurst 1000 tomorrow,” he explained on social media at the time.

He will still be at Adelaide, however, as part of his television duties with Seven and Supercars Media and has also advised that Authentic Collectables will be releasing a diecast of his Super2 ZB Commodore in its retro Castrol ‘sawtooth’ livery which pays tribute to father Larry’s 1993 Bathurst 1000 win (Pictured above).

The 2023 Adelaide 500 takes place on November 23-26.

