Newscast: SVG on his future

Supercars champ Shane van Gisbergen reveals his win or bust exit plan to the Speedcafe Newscast.

Fresh from success in New Zealand, van Gisbergen is looking at a last-gasp Supercars title challenge in Adelaide.

SVG cleaned up in his Aussie Racing Cars cameo at Highlands Motorsport Park over the weekend, as well as finishing fourth in the Highlands 6 Hour in the invitational Brabham BT62.

He spoke exclusively with the Speedcafe Newscast on his return to Australia, getting ready for his title showdown with Brodie Kostecki.

Going into the Vailo Adelaide 500 decider at the end of the month, van Gisbergen trails Kostecki by 131 points, with 300 points on offer over two 250 kilometre races.

The defending champion – a street race specialist – will give it his all to end his Supercars career on a high before he heads to America for a new career in NASCAR.

As well, SVG talks about his big move to America.

The latest Speedcafe Newscast also exposes Supercars’ cash crisis as Gen3 costs explode.

National racing guru Garry O’Brien previews this weekend’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, featuring the TCR World Tour.

The world has come to Oz – but do we care?

All this and more in the latest Speedcafe Newscast, presented by racing authority Mark Fogarty.