Jordan Boys to make Super2 return in Adelaide

Jordan Boys will make his Dunlop Super2 Series return at the Vailo Adelaide 500, taking over the Erebus Motorsport entry vacated by Jack Perkins.

Perkins announced this morning via social media that he will be sitting out the season finale, instead focusing on television commitments, and the team has now advised that Boys will hop into the Shaw and Partners Racing ZB Commodore.

The Albury-based driver already had ties to Erebus given its alliance with Image Racing, with which he has scored seven podiums including three races wins in Super2.

He also works with Image’s current steerers, Jay Hanson and Jobe Stewart (Super3 class), who are in fact Erebus Academy drivers.

“It’s really cool to be returning to the Super2 grid, especially getting to do it with Image Racing and the Erebus Academy,” said Boys.

“I’m always working with Image Racing and Terry Wyhoon at Ryan Wyhoon’s karting events, we spend a lot of time together and we know how each other works.

“I also coach Jobe and Jay during race weekends which I’ve been doing for a while so it’ll be great to be out on track with them as I’ll be able to relate a bit more than usual.”

Boys is fresh off an enduro campaign as co-driver to Macauley Jones at Brad Jones Racing and also made wildcard starts with Image in last year’s Repco Supercars Championship.

He will enjoy a test day next Tuesday at Winton in preparation for Adelaide, and has high expectations.

“I haven’t raced in a Supercar at Adelaide in a few years but I’ve done some S5000 racing there since Super2 and I’ve always enjoyed the track and the event,” remarked Boys.

“We’ve got a test day coming up so it’ll really just be a bit of a systems check for me and for the car, just to make sure I’m dialled in and feeling confident heading into the event.

“I’d like to slot into the top 5. That’s my plan and I’ll be focusing on some qualifying stuff at the test day to try and put myself in a good spot and stay out of trouble from there.”

The Adelaide 500 takes place on November 23-26.