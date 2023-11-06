FIA summons Sao Paulo GP organisers over F1 track invasion

Organisers of the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix have been summoned to front the FIA stewards after a track invasion by spectators.

A summons from the stewards called organisers for a “Spectator track invasion prior to the conclusion of the 2023 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.”

Max Verstappen won the race from Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso while an opening lap crash saw a 25-minute delay for barrier repairs.

According to Formula 1, a record crowd of 267,000 attended the event – the highest attendance ever seen at a Brazilian or Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

It was up from 236,000 last year, with increased capacity in a number of areas, including grandstands.

The summons is not the first of its kind with F1 Australian GP representatives called to the Stewards for a similar track invasion in April.

On that occasion, a small number of fans broke through security lines and even climbed barriers while cars were on track just prior to the chequered flag.

Organisers in Melbourne were charged with producing a full report of the incident for the FIA, though the contents of that have not been made public.

It followed the 2022 British Grand Prix, protesters found their way onto the race track at the start of the race.

In that instance there were in imminent danger as the field passed that section of the track, luckily under red flag conditions given the significant Turn 1 crash for Zhou Guanyu.

In Brazil last year, Kevin Magnussen marshals assisted Kevin Magnussen after he was forced to make a hasty retreat post-race.

The Haas driver had been left stranded out on track following his early tangle with Daniel Ricciardo, where he was promptly left post-race.

Making his way back to the pits, he needed to aid of corner workers to avoid the swarming fans in an incident he described as “sketchy”.