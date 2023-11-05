Trans Am Race 4 win gives James Moffat round

Victory in the fourth and final race of Round 7 not only gave James Moffat the overall win but extended his points lead in the National Trans Am Series. He has a 78-point margin over teammate and fellow Mustang driver Lochie Dalton who in turn, holds 103 on Elliot Barbour in his Camaro.

Moffat who also won Race 1 on Friday, took the round ahead of two-race winner Nash Morris and Cody Gillis, both in Mustangs. Off the start of Race 2, Moffat was able to hold off Morris until Turn 4 when the latter dived past. They clashed at Turn 6 where Morris was able to hold onto his lead, and through a Safety Car restart for Elliott Cleary (Mustang), stranded with a damaged diff.

Dalton was third away before Gillis was able to slip by at Turn 2. They raced together for the duration and ahead of Edan Thornburrow (Mustang) and Tim Brook (Camaro). Tom Hayman (Mustang) was 13th early before he progressed to seventh ahead of Barbour and Ben Grice (Mustang) who gradually dropped from sixth earlier.

Morris led from the outset of Race 3 with Moffat second. Gillis was next while Dalton lost his spot to a blinding dive under brakes by Grice at Turn 2. He then relived Gillis of third at the end of the opening lap. Gillis lost further spots when spun by Dalton at Turn 6 to which the latter had a drive through penalty.

The Safety Car emerged as Gillis was briefly unable to move, and his teammate Cleary was stopped at pit entrance. After the race went green again, eighth place Barbour was spun after contact with Thornburrow. Brook finished fourth behind Morris, Moffat and Grice, with Hayman next until he went off the road at Turn 2 on penultimate lap. Thornburrow picked sixth from Chris Pappas (Mustang) and Kyle Gurton (Mustang).

Morris led the last for the first lap and before Moffat seized the opportunity to dive under him at Turn 2. Gillis was almost through as well until he made the move stick the next time around. The Safety Car came out when Cleary was again stranded off track, and a second appeared shortly after when Barbour was spun around at Turn 6 which caught out several behind.

After the second resumption, Morris tried to snare Gillis at Turn 2 and almost lost third to Dalton who then had Grice to contend with. They were side-by-side out of Turn 5 before contact put both off. With a broken front splitter, Moffat took the win ahead of Gillis and Morris. Thornburrow was fourth ahead of Hayman, Brook, Brett Holdsworth (Camaro) and American Robert Noaker (Camaro).