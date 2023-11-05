SVG gets fourth Aussie Racing Cars win, Heinrich wraps up title

Shane van Gisbergen capped off his Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Championship Series debut with his fourth straight race win. He won the Highlands Park round ahead of Cody Brewczynski and Reece Chapman while Joel Heinrich was crowned the 2023 series winner.

In the lone Sunday race, van Gisbergen won by 0.3s in the loaner Camaro-bodied machine. Second was Cody Brewczynski (Mustang) who had taken the challenge up to the Kiwi star in each of the four races.

In their identical liveried Mustangs, Reece Chapman was third ahead of 2022 series winner Josh Anderson while Rookie Nathan Williams (Mustang) came home fifth. Next was Brandon Madden (Camaro) who took out the Rookie honours for the season.

Heinrich finished seventh to secure his second series win after he took the title in 2018. The groundwork for this season’s major honours was set with dominate form in the early rounds.

“Absolutely stoked with the year, it was smooth sailing at the start, and I brought it home in the end, so I can’t wait to go again next year,” said Heinrich.

“It was a big build up from the start of the year. Getting a couple of wins early really set us up for the back end. The last couple of events were tough, we had a shocker in the last round where we had a couple of mechanical problems and crashed out.

“This weekend was just about trying to consolidate, but it’s been a whole year’s effort and tireless as with the rounds back-to-back, it was just so busy. I’m so glad we got there in the end.”

In eighth place was Scott Dornan, ahead of previous outright champion Darren Chamberlin and Sheridan Phillips who took the season’s Gold Cup honours. Kent Quinn just missed the top 10 and secured the Masters Cup.