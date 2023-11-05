Starting Grid: Sao Paulo Sprint
Sunday 5th November, 2023 - 4:53am
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Sprint from Interlagos.
|1. Lando Norris
McLaren
|2. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|3. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|4. George Russell
Mercedes
|5. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|6. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|7. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|8. Daniel Ricciardo
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|9. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|10. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|11. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|12. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|13. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|14. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|15. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|16. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|17. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|18. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|19. Alex Albon
Williams
|20. Logan Sargeant
Williams
