Starting Grid: Sao Paulo Sprint

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 5th November, 2023 - 4:53am

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Sprint from Interlagos.

1. Lando Norris
McLaren
2. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
3. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
4. George Russell
Mercedes
5. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
6. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
7. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
8. Daniel Ricciardo
Scuderia AlphaTauri
9. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
10. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
11. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
12. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
13. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
14. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
15. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
16. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
17. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
18. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
19. Alex Albon
Williams
20. Logan Sargeant
Williams

