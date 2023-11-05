Starting Grid: Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Sunday 5th November, 2023 - 12:30pm
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.
|1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|2. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|3. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|4. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|5. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|6. Lando Norris
McLaren
|7. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|8. George Russell
Mercedes
|9. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|10. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|11. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|12. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|13. Alex Albon
Williams
|14. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|15. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|16. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|17. Daniel Ricciardo
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|18. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|19. Logan Sargeant
Williams
|20. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
Penalties
Cars 63, 31, 10 – George Russell, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly – two place grid drop, impeding
