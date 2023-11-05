> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Sao Paulo Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 5th November, 2023 - 12:30pm

< Back

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.

1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
2. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
3. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
4. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
5. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
6. Lando Norris
McLaren
7. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
8. George Russell
Mercedes
9. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
10. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
11. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
12. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
13. Alex Albon
Williams
14. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
15. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
16. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
17. Daniel Ricciardo
Scuderia AlphaTauri
18. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
19. Logan Sargeant
Williams
20. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber

Penalties

Cars 63, 31, 10 – George Russell, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly – two place grid drop, impeding

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]