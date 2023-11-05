Results: Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint
Sunday 5th November, 2023 - 6:06am
Full results from the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|24
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|4.287
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|13.617
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|25.879
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|28.56
|6
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|29.21
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|34.726
|8
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|35.106
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|35.303
|10
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|38.219
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|39.061
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|39.478
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|40.621
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|42.848
|15
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|43.394
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|56.507
|17
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|58.723
|18
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|60.33
|19
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|60.749
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|60.945
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]