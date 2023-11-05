> News > Formula 1

Results: Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 5th November, 2023 - 6:06am

< Back

Full results from the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 24
2 4 Lando Norris McLaren 4.287
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 13.617
4 63 George Russell Mercedes 25.879
5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 28.56
6 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 29.21
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 34.726
8 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 35.106
9 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 35.303
10 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 38.219
11 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 39.061
12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 39.478
13 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 40.621
14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 42.848
15 23 Alex Albon Williams 43.394
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 56.507
17 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 58.723
18 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 60.33
19 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 60.749
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 60.945

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]