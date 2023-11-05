Results: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Sprint Shootout
Sunday 5th November, 2023 - 2:07am
Full results from the Sprint Shootout at the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|S1
|S2
|S3
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:11.824
|1:11.221
|1:10.622
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:11.888
|1:11.262
|1:10.683
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:12.218
|1:11.230
|1:10.756
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:11.976
|1:11.516
|1:10.857
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:11.870
|1:11.476
|1:10.940
|6
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:12.358
|1:11.676
|1:11.019
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:12.107
|1:11.473
|1:11.077
|8
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:12.175
|1:11.423
|1:11.122
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:11.796
|1:11.491
|1:11.126
|10
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:12.356
|1:11.648
|1:11.189
|11
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:12.058
|1:11.727
|12
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:12.136
|1:11.752
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:12.229
|1:11.822
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:12.303
|1:11.872
|15
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:12.224
|No Time
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:12.388
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:12.482
|18
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:12.497
|19
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:12.525
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:12.615
