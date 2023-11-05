> News > Formula 1

Results: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Sprint Shootout

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 5th November, 2023 - 2:07am

< Back

Full results from the Sprint Shootout at the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.

Pos Num Driver Team S1 S2 S3
1 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:11.824 1:11.221 1:10.622
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.888 1:11.262 1:10.683
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:12.218 1:11.230 1:10.756
4 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:11.976 1:11.516 1:10.857
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:11.870 1:11.476 1:10.940
6 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:12.358 1:11.676 1:11.019
7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:12.107 1:11.473 1:11.077
8 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:12.175 1:11.423 1:11.122
9 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:11.796 1:11.491 1:11.126
10 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:12.356 1:11.648 1:11.189
11 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:12.058 1:11.727
12 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:12.136 1:11.752
13 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:12.229 1:11.822
14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:12.303 1:11.872
15 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:12.224 No Time
16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:12.388
17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:12.482
18 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:12.497
19 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:12.525
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:12.615

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]