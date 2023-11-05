Hamilton ‘counting down the days’ to get rid of Mercedes W14

Lewis Hamilton has conceded he is “counting down the days” until he finally sees the back of his troublesome Mercedes W14.

After two races of progress following a new floor upgrade – although he was disqualified from the United States GP for excessive skid-block wear – the seven-time F1 champion has again been left frustrated by the latest performance from his car.

Hamilton could only manage seventh at the chequered flag of the 24-lap São Paulo sprint, a staggering 35 seconds adrift of Max Verstappen in his Red Bull.

With Carlos Sainz in his Ferrari, and AlphaTauri’s Daniel Ricciardo finishing within six-tenths of a second behind the 38-year-old, it is likely another lap or two and Hamilton would have finished out of the points.

Unable to understand where his pace had disappeared to after finishing runner-up to Verstappen last weekend, Hamilton said: “It was a very tough race.

“We got a good start and then I tried to get the right balance with the wing, but I had a lot of understeer, snap oversteer, and the rear tyres dropped off. In the mid-sector, I had huge understeer.

“We probably got the setup wrong, but it is what it is.”

As to what that means for the race, with cooler conditions potentially aiding Mercedes, a dismissive Hamilton said: “I don’t think that’s going to do much for us.

“It is one of those circuits that is challenging for tyres. That’s the worst deg I have ever had here.

“It is frustrating the car is the way it is. We have one of the draggiest cars.

“Our floor is not as strong as the Red Bull, for example, so we have to have a really big wing, and then we are just slow on the straight. We can’t use anything smaller.”

Hamilton’s frustration was obvious, especially as he felt Mercedes had taken a step forward with its car in Austin and Mexico City, only to seemingly go back again given what has unfolded so far in São Paulo.

The Briton is now looking forward to the end of the season, with only the Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix to come following the race at Interlagos on Sunday.

“The last couple of races we have been excited that we are progressing, which has been really positive to see,” said Hamilton.

“Then you come to another track and you have the worst deg you have had for ages, so you just don’t know what to expect.

“Only a couple more races with this car and then it is done so I will be happy. This year, you are just counting down the days.”