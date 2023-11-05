Gardner secures Radical Cup while thrillers in Excels

Alex Gardner is the Workhorse Radical Cup Australia Series winner for 2023 after he won two of the four races in the final round at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Also, on the Shannons Speed Series program were the Series X3s who put on five thrillers where there were multiple lead changes throughout.

Workhorse Radical Cup Australia

The Radical final round was won by Cooper Cutts, ahead of Gardner and 2022 title winner Chris Perini.

Instead of the usual two 50min enduros, the Shannons Speed Series finale was held over four 25min sprints. Fastest qualifying times determined the grid for Race 1 with the second best effort, the Race 2 starting line-up. The finishing order in those determined the grid for Races 3 and 4 respectively.

From pole Volante Rosso Motorsport’s Gardner led throughout Race 1, just in front of Arise Racing’s Elliott Schutte. Josh Hunt (Volante Rosso) was third until he suffered a blown clutch on the second lap.

Cutts finished third ahead of Peter Paddon (Garth Walden Racing) and Perini. Brandon Duncombe passed Simon Arthur for sixth, but a post-race 30s penalty relegated Duncombe to 14th.

There was a clash between Gardner and Schutte in the second race which was won by Cutts ahead of Perini. Gardner was third before a 30s penalty relegated him to sixth, two places ahead of Schutte. Paddon was elevated as a result, as he headed Duncombe and Arthur.

Gardner led all the way in the third encounter from Schutte as Cutts passed Arthur and then Paddon to take third. Perini was fifth from Hunt after they demoted Arthur. Perini went out the last race winner as he led throughout Race 4. Cutts was second and Gardner passed Paddon to take third with Schutte fifth.

Series X3 NSW

James Lodge won four of the encounters, but he had to earn them as the racing was intense, and without incident among the front runners. Blake Tracey finished second overall ahead of Toby Waghorn, Wil Longmore and Cooper Barnes.

Pole sitter Lodge was slow away in the opener and had to chase down and pass Waghorn for the win. Tracey was third with Longmore next. In Race 2 Tracey won after a battle with Lodge until he had a moment on the final lap. Tracey held on to beat Waghorn and Longhorn.

Four vied for Race 3 honours before Lodge won ahead of Waghorn. In the end they stole a march on Longmore who was edged out by Barnes. Over the last laps of Race 4, Lodge and Waghorn were inseparable and often side-by-side before the former prevailed. Tracey was third but was pinged for exceeding track limits which elevated Barnes and Longmore.

If possible, they left the best to last with six in the leading fight. Again, Lodge took the win. Tracey was just behind and in front of Longmore who led early. Monique Sciberras was a close fifth ahead of Barnes.