Barry Ryan “very comfortable” with Supercars parity situation

Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan is “very comfortable” with where Supercars’ parity situation sits for the final two events of the 2024 season.

The Ford Mustangs rolled out at the penultimate event of the campaign, the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, with a new aerodynamic package after the parity trigger point was hit at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

With that, Mustangs won for just the third and fourth times this year, and Race 26 victor David Reynolds believes the parity adjustment was necessary to do so.

However, on each of those occasions, a Chevrolet Camaro finished literally less than two tenths of a second behind the race-winning Mustang, namely Erebus’s championship leader, Brodie Kostecki, on the Sunday of the Surfers Paradise weekend.

Ryan had supported a parity tweak for Bathurst on the proviso that the shift cuts also be equalised rather than the Camaro’s being longer, and while that discrepancy remains, he is happy with what has transpired.

“Yeah, very comfortable,” said the Erebus boss.

“The Bathurst one would have been better because they wouldn’t have that big huge wing on it now.

“I’m certainly interested to see when we do it in the wind tunnel and see where the cars are – they might lose a bit, we might lose a bit; who knows? – but, at the moment, the racing [on the Gold Coast] was awesome.

“Two Fords won; it couldn’t have been better for the sport.”

Ryan also turned interviewer in the post-Race 26 press conference, asking Race 25 winner Cam Waters for his thoughts on parity.

Waters’ Tickford Racing Team Manager, Matty Roberts, interjected, saying, “We’ve still got some work to do, Barry.

“We’ve had one round with the changes that we’ve got; we’ll go back and do some homework and I’ll let you know after Adelaide.”

Ryan responded, “The straight line’s really, really close.

“I was watching it all weekend; one one-thousandth, so, unbelievable.

“It’s a credit to the sport, really; it’s bloody good.”

