VIDEO: Keanu Reeves F1 documentary trailer

A trailer teasing a Keanu Reeves-hosted F1 docuseries about Brawn GP has dropped ahead of its release later this month.

Entitled ‘Brawn: The Impossible F1 Story’ the series recounts the 2009 season in which Jenson Button became world champion.

The season was noteworthy for the way in which Brawn won the title after the operation was set to close at the end of 2008 as Honda withdrew as a factory team.

Rescued and rebranded in his image by Ross Brawn, it survived the season on a shoestring to pull off an unlikely championship win.

The series is set to drop on Disney+ on November 15, with Australian fans able to catch it from 19:00 AEDT.