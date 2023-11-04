São Paulo signs new long-term F1 deal

São Paulo has signed a new deal with Formula 1 that will see the race remain at Interlagos through to 2030.

The race was renamed in 2021, after being previously known as the Brazilian GP for many years, as part of a five-year contract the race promoters signed at the time with F1.

In 2020, F1 was poised to leave the historic but run-down venue of Interlagos in favour of a state-of-the-art facility that was due to be constructed on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro.

Environmental pressure, however, shelved those plans, leading to F1 striking a new long-time deal with Interlagos.

Despite two years remaining on the current agreement, São Paulo promoters have now cemented their place on the F1 calendar with the agreement of a five-year extension.

F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali, expressing his delight with the new deal, said: “I can’t wait for many more years of the wonderful atmosphere that the Brazilian fans bring.

“Brazil has such a rich racing heritage, and this iconic circuit is a favourite of drivers and fans around the world. It embodies everything that is great about racing, and we look forward to seeing how it develops over the years to come to create an even better experience.”

Ricardo Nunes, São Paulo mayor, claims the deal has solidified his “city as a global leader in hosting major events with economic and social impact, generating jobs, revenue, and opportunities”.

He added: “Each year, we also advance our sustainability agenda, incorporating innovations to overcome challenges and bring more benefits to the city of São Paulo and Brazil.”