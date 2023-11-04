Results: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Qualifying
Saturday 4th November, 2023 - 6:11am
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:10.436
|1:10.162
|1:10.727
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:10.472
|1:10.303
|1:11.021
|3
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:10.551
|1:10.375
|1:11.344
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:10.557
|1:10.237
|1:11.387
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:10.604
|1:10.266
|1:11.469
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:10.340
|1:10.316
|1:11.590
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:10.623
|1:10.021
|1:11.987
|8
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:10.624
|1:10.254
|1:11.989
|9
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:10.668
|1:10.219
|1:12.321
|10
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:10.519
|1:10.330
|11
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:10.475
|1:10.547
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:10.763
|1:10.562
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:10.793
|1:10.567
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:10.602
|1:10.723
|15
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:10.621
|1:10.840
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:10.837
|17
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:10.843
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:10.955
|19
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:11.035
|20
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:11.275
