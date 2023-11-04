> News > Formula 1

Results: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 4th November, 2023 - 6:11am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:10.436 1:10.162 1:10.727
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:10.472 1:10.303 1:11.021
3 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:10.551 1:10.375 1:11.344
4 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:10.557 1:10.237 1:11.387
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:10.604 1:10.266 1:11.469
6 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:10.340 1:10.316 1:11.590
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:10.623 1:10.021 1:11.987
8 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:10.624 1:10.254 1:11.989
9 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:10.668 1:10.219 1:12.321
10 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:10.519 1:10.330
11 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:10.475 1:10.547
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:10.763 1:10.562
13 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:10.793 1:10.567
14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:10.602 1:10.723
15 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:10.621 1:10.840
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:10.837
17 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:10.843
18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:10.955
19 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:11.035
20 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:11.275

