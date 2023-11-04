Results: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Saturday 4th November, 2023 - 2:33am
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|30
|1:11.732
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|31
|1:11.840
|00.108
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|30
|1:11.865
|00.133
|4
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|19
|1:11.928
|00.196
|5
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|27
|1:12.044
|00.312
|6
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|26
|1:12.136
|00.404
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|30
|1:12.184
|00.452
|8
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|27
|1:12.481
|00.749
|9
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|30
|1:12.579
|00.847
|10
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|23
|1:12.592
|00.860
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|28
|1:12.615
|00.883
|12
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|30
|1:12.638
|00.906
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|29
|1:12.714
|00.982
|14
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|27
|1:12.778
|01.046
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|29
|1:12.779
|01.047
|16
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|29
|1:12.793
|01.061
|17
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|31
|1:13.012
|01.280
|18
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|30
|1:13.056
|01.324
|19
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|25
|1:13.629
|01.897
|20
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|27
|1:13.838
|02.106
