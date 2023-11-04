> News > Formula 1

Results: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 4th November, 2023 - 2:33am

< Back

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 30 1:11.732
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 31 1:11.840 00.108
3 63 George Russell Mercedes 30 1:11.865 00.133
4 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 19 1:11.928 00.196
5 23 Alex Albon Williams 27 1:12.044 00.312
6 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 26 1:12.136 00.404
7 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 30 1:12.184 00.452
8 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 27 1:12.481 00.749
9 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 30 1:12.579 00.847
10 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 23 1:12.592 00.860
11 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 28 1:12.615 00.883
12 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 30 1:12.638 00.906
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 29 1:12.714 00.982
14 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 27 1:12.778 01.046
15 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 29 1:12.779 01.047
16 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 29 1:12.793 01.061
17 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 31 1:13.012 01.280
18 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 30 1:13.056 01.324
19 4 Lando Norris McLaren 25 1:13.629 01.897
20 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 27 1:13.838 02.106

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]