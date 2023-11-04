Moffat winner in Trans Am appeal, qualifying and Race 1

On the back of being restored his National Trans Am Series lead, James Moffat led all the way to win the first race of Round 6 at Sydney Motorsport Park. Garry Rogers Motorsport won is appeal from Round 3 where Moffat and Lochie Dalton were disqualified.

Moffat had an early drama in qualifying with a gear selection issue before he completed one lap that was good enough to pip fellow Mustang driver Nash Morris for the pole position.

From the start of the race, they ran side-by-side to Turn 2 where Moffat secured the front running position. Behind them Elliott Cleary and Dalton ran wide at that corner which allowed Cody Gillis to sneak through to third.

Dalton recovered to be fourth while Cleary had power steering dramas and out of Turn 3 ran off the track and took the Tom Hayman Mustang with him. Morris was challenged at Turn 6 by Gillis, unsuccessfully which allowed Dalton to grab third in the run to Turn 7.

Within a few laps Moffat was able to secure a margin as Morris fended off Dalton and Gillis. Behind the four Mustangs Edan Thornburrow (Mustang) would hold off Elliot Barbour (Camaro) for the duration.

Next was Ben Grice (Mustang) who picked up four places and finished ahead of Tim Brook (Camaro), the recovering Hayman (from 13th at the end of Lap 1), and Brett Holdsworth (Camaro). Kyle Gurton (Camaro) was just outside the top 10 and ahead of American Robert Noaker (Camaro) who was higher up the order until a moment at Turn 2.

Chris Pappas (Mustang) finished 13th in front of the Camaros driven by Nick Lange, Craig Scutella and John Holinger, Josh Thomas (Mustang) and Josh Webster (Camaro). Mark Crutcher (Mustang) retired to the pits after seven of the 13 laps.