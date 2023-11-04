Haas front wing sole upgrade for Sao Paulo GP

Haas is the only team to have introduced upgrades at this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix as the 2023 F1 season begins to draw to a close.

Following the introduction of a significant package at the United States Grand Prix two weeks ago, the American-registered operation has continued its late-season push.

According to its submission to the FIA, a new flap on the front wing has been developed specifically to meet the requirements of Interlagos.

With two races remaining beyond this weekend, most teams have switched their focus to the development of their 2024 car.

The lack of upgrades is also explained by the fact this weekend’s race is the third in a triple-header that began with the United States Grand Prix and included Mexico City last weekend.

With the all-new Las Vegas event next, that too has dissuaded teams from introducing new components as a stable platform allows them to focus on specific data gathering at the venue.

From there, the Abu Dhabi season finale follows, offering teams diminished returns on any new development.