GALLERY: Liam Talbot qualifies P2 in Bahrain
Saturday 4th November, 2023 - 1:41am
Speedcafe supported driver Liam Talbot has placed the D’Station Racing #777 Aston Martin Vantage AMR on the front row in his WEC debut in the LM GTE AM Class with a time of 1:58.982, +0.290 behind Sarah Bovey in the Iron Dames entry at the WEC 8 Hours of Bahrain.
Liam Talbot is giving Speedcafe readers a exclusive behind the scenes look into the world of WEC racing “taking over” Speedcafe’s Instagram account while competing in the event. Follow the action on our instagram
Photos: @andrewlofthouse
