Will Brown takes a second emphatic win in TCR

In another full-on encounter of the Kumho TCR World Tour and Supercheap Auto TCR Australia, the reverse top 10 Race 2 was won by Will Brown.

Brown started 10th and crossed the line 3.1s ahead of Aaron Cameron who led for the majority of the race. However, a 5s penalty relegated the Peugeot 308 driver to eighth.

Rob Huff picked up second and just ahead of teammate Frederick Vervisch which meant the Audi RS3 LMS’ locked out the top three finishing positions.

The opening foray saw the front row pair of Nester Girolami (Honda Civic) and Thed Bjork (Lynk & Co) have contact under brakes into Turn 2 where Cameron was able to seize the lead. Two corners later Mikel Azcona (Hyundai Elantra) was hit which destroyed the front left tyre and had him pit bound.

The Safety Car was called after Girolami was stranded at Turn 5 on Lap 3, also after Yann Ehrlacher (Lynk & Co) and Jordan Cox (Peugeot) clashed and speared off Turn 2. Both were able to get to the pits and have wheel changes and resumed on the lead lap.

Fourth place went to Norbert Michelisz (Hyundai) and Australian Hyundai teammates Josh Buchan and Bailey Sweeney were the next two across the line as they vied for fifth and even had contact.

Englishman Tom Oliphant (Lynk & Co) who resides here was seventh ahead of Ehrlacher and his teammate Santiago Urrutia. Just out of the top 10 was Lachlan Mineeff (Audi) in front of Honda teammates Tony D’Alberto and Brad Harris.

Behind them were Zac Soutar (Audi) and Cox before the former was pinged 5s for exceeding track limits. Frenchman Jimmy Clairet (Peugeot) was hit with a similar penalty which put Will Harris (Honda) ahead of both, but still ahead of Iain McDougall (Audi). Ben Bargwanna was a DNF after he pitted with a turbo-relacted issue in the Peugeot.