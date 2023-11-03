Van Gisbergen takes Highlands Aussie Racing Cars pole

Taking up an additional drive at Highlands Park in New Zealand, Shane van Gisbergen has again shown his talent to adapting to foreign race cars. He has qualified fastest for the final round of the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Championship Series.

He was seventh fastest in an interrupted Practice 1, improved to third in the next before cutting a resounding 1:46.495 quickest time in qualifying. He was 0.65s in front of reigning title holder Josh Anderson with Cody Brewczynski and current points leader the next best.

Van Gisbergen is scheduled to drive a Brabham BT62 in the feature Highlands 6 Hour and accepted the cameo appearance to take a debut drive in an Aussie Racing Car on the invitation from category manager Brad Ward.

“It’s been cool to be here in the Aussie Racing Cars,” said van Gisbergen.

“We had a drama with the gearbox. It had ghost gears, so we changed a motor. Practice 2 was awesome. I had some battles and learned how to race these cars.

“In qualifying, I was going good, and I snuck up behind a blue car, I’m not sure who it was, but I got a massive tow off him and got pole, so very, very cool.

“The racing is going to be a blast. There are five or six fast guys, and then through all of the classes, everyone is really close.

“The Highlands circuit is perfect for these cars. The track is very technical, fast and flowing, and I’m sure they’ll be a lot of passing in the races. It will be epic.”

The performance continues to demonstrate the current Supercars champion and three-time Bathurst 1000 winner’s versatility. He has previously won the New Zealand Grand Prix where he started from pitlane and earlier this year in his first appearance in NASCAR, won on the Chicago Street Course.

He along with Paul Morris are the only two drivers to win the three Bathurst endurance races, the 1000, the 12 Hour, and the 6 Hour among a host of Van Gisbergen’s other achievements.

The Aussie Racing Cars will race three times on Saturday, at 8:10am, 11:35am and 3:20pm before the final race on Sunday at 6:50am AEDT. Fox Sports 503 will have live coverage from 10:30am-4:00pm on Saturday, and 6:30am-1:00pm on Sunday.