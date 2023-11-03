> News > Sportscars > WEC

Michelin Race Guide: WEC 8 Hours of Bahrain

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 3rd November, 2023 - 2:42am

Michelin’s Race Guide for Round 7 of the 2023 FIA WEC 5 Hours of Bahrain, Saturday November 4.

CLICK HERE to download the full guide.

