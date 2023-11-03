How to watch: F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Friday 3rd November, 2023 - 2:00pm
Here’s how you can watch all the action, including F1 and support session times, from this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.
What time is the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on?
Here is the full on-track schedule for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil including Formula 1 and all support category action.
The Sao Paulo Grand Prix will take place over 71 laps of the 4.309km Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo.
|FRIDAY 3rd NOVEMBER
|Local time
|F4 Brazilian Championship
|Practice Session
|09:05 – 09:45
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|11:30 – 12:30
|Porsche GT3 Cup Brazil
|Practice Session
|13:00 – 13:30
|Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil
|Practice Session
|14:00 – 14:30
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING
|15:00 – 16:00
|F4 Brazilian Championship
|Qualifying Session
|16:30 – 16:50
|SATURDAY 4th NOVEMBER
|Porsche GT3 Cup Brazil
|Qualifying Session
|07:50 – 08:20
|Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil
|Qualifying Session
|08:45 – 09:15
|F4 Brazilian Championship
|First Race (25 Mins +1 Lap)
|09:50 – 10:20
|FORMULA 1
|SPRINT SHOOTOUT
|11:00 – 11:44
|Porsche GT3 Cup Brazil
|First Race (25 Mins +1 Lap)
|12:30 – 13:00
|Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil
|First Race (25 Mins +1 Lap)
|13:35 – 14:05
|FORMULA 1
|SPRINT (24 Laps or 60 Mins)
|15:30 – 16:00
|F4 Brazilian Championship
|Second Race (18 Mins +1 Lap)
|17:00 – 17:25
|SUNDAY 5th NOVEMBER
|Porsche GT3 Cup Brazil
|Second Race (25 Mins +1 Lap)
|08:45 – 09:15
|Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil
|Second Race (25 Mins +1 Lap)
|09:40 – 10:10
|F4 Brazilian Championship
|Third Race (25 Mins +1 Lap)
|11:00 – 11:30
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (71 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|14:00 – 16:00
Sao Paulo is 3 hours behind UTC, and 14 hours behind AEDT.
How to watch F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
In Australia, Fox Sports and Kayo are the only places to watch the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Brazil. There is no free-to-air coverage of the event.
The subscription service offers extensive pre- and post-session coverage alongside live on-track action.
Fox Sports 503 will take coverage on Saturday before swapping to its more traditional Fox Sports 506 for the Sprint Shootout on Sunday. It’s then back to 503 for the F1 Sprint.
The race itself is then back on Fox Sports 506 on Monday morning.
Saturday, November 4
Practice 1, 01:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 04:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 05:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 06:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, November 5
Sprint Shootout Preview, 00:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sprint Shootout, 01:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sprint Shootout Wrap, 01:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
F1 Sprint Preview, 04:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
F1 Sprint, 05:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
F1 Sprint Wrap, 06:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Monday, November 6
Pre-race, 02:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Race, 03:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Post-race, 06:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
Drivers’ Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|491
|2
|Sergio Perez
|240
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|220
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|183
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|183
|6
|Lando Norris
|169
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|166
|8
|George Russell
|151
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|87
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|56
|11
|Lance Stroll
|53
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|45
|13
|Alex Albon
|27
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|10
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|9
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|8
|17
|Daniel Ricciardo
|6
|18
|Guanyu Zhou
|6
|19
|Kevin Magnussen
|3
|20
|Liam Lawson
|2
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|1
|22
|Nyck de Vries
|0
Constructors’ Championship
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Red Bull
|731
|2
|Mercedes
|371
|3
|Ferrari
|349
|4
|McLaren
|256
|5
|Aston Martin
|236
|6
|Alpine
|101
|7
|Williams
|28
|8
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|16
|9
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|16
|10
|Haas
|12
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]