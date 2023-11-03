Here’s how you can watch all the action, including F1 and support session times, from this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.

What time is the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on?

Here is the full on-track schedule for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil including Formula 1 and all support category action.

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix will take place over 71 laps of the 4.309km Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo.

FRIDAY 3rd NOVEMBER Local time F4 Brazilian Championship Practice Session 09:05 – 09:45 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 11:30 – 12:30 Porsche GT3 Cup Brazil Practice Session 13:00 – 13:30 Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil Practice Session 14:00 – 14:30 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING 15:00 – 16:00 F4 Brazilian Championship Qualifying Session 16:30 – 16:50 SATURDAY 4th NOVEMBER Porsche GT3 Cup Brazil Qualifying Session 07:50 – 08:20 Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil Qualifying Session 08:45 – 09:15 F4 Brazilian Championship First Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 09:50 – 10:20 FORMULA 1 SPRINT SHOOTOUT 11:00 – 11:44 Porsche GT3 Cup Brazil First Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 12:30 – 13:00 Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil First Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 13:35 – 14:05 FORMULA 1 SPRINT (24 Laps or 60 Mins) 15:30 – 16:00 F4 Brazilian Championship Second Race (18 Mins +1 Lap) 17:00 – 17:25 SUNDAY 5th NOVEMBER Porsche GT3 Cup Brazil Second Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 08:45 – 09:15 Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil Second Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 09:40 – 10:10 F4 Brazilian Championship Third Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 11:00 – 11:30 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (71 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 14:00 – 16:00

Sao Paulo is 3 hours behind UTC, and 14 hours behind AEDT.

How to watch F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

In Australia, Fox Sports and Kayo are the only places to watch the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Brazil. There is no free-to-air coverage of the event.

The subscription service offers extensive pre- and post-session coverage alongside live on-track action.

Fox Sports 503 will take coverage on Saturday before swapping to its more traditional Fox Sports 506 for the Sprint Shootout on Sunday. It’s then back to 503 for the F1 Sprint.

The race itself is then back on Fox Sports 506 on Monday morning.

Saturday, November 4

Practice 1, 01:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 04:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 05:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 06:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, November 5

Sprint Shootout Preview, 00:30 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sprint Shootout, 01:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sprint Shootout Wrap, 01:45 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

F1 Sprint Preview, 04:30 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

F1 Sprint, 05:30 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

F1 Sprint Wrap, 06:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, November 6

Pre-race, 02:30 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 03:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-race, 06:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 63 George Russell Mercedes 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Points 1 Max Verstappen 491 2 Sergio Perez 240 3 Lewis Hamilton 220 4 Carlos Sainz 183 5 Fernando Alonso 183 6 Lando Norris 169 7 Charles Leclerc 166 8 George Russell 151 9 Oscar Piastri 87 10 Pierre Gasly 56 11 Lance Stroll 53 12 Esteban Ocon 45 13 Alex Albon 27 14 Valtteri Bottas 10 15 Nico Hulkenberg 9 16 Yuki Tsunoda 8 17 Daniel Ricciardo 6 18 Guanyu Zhou 6 19 Kevin Magnussen 3 20 Liam Lawson 2 21 Logan Sargeant 1 22 Nyck de Vries 0

Constructors’ Championship