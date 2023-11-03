> News > Formula 1

How to watch: F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 3rd November, 2023 - 2:00pm

Here’s how you can watch all the action, including F1 and support session times, from this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos.

What time is the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on?

Here is the full on-track schedule for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil including Formula 1 and all support category action.

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix will take place over 71 laps of the 4.309km Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo.

FRIDAY 3rd NOVEMBER Local time
F4 Brazilian Championship Practice Session 09:05 – 09:45
FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 11:30 – 12:30
Porsche GT3 Cup Brazil Practice Session 13:00 – 13:30
Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil Practice Session 14:00 – 14:30
FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING 15:00 – 16:00
F4 Brazilian Championship Qualifying Session 16:30 – 16:50
SATURDAY 4th NOVEMBER
Porsche GT3 Cup Brazil Qualifying Session 07:50 – 08:20
Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil Qualifying Session 08:45 – 09:15
F4 Brazilian Championship First Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 09:50 – 10:20
FORMULA 1 SPRINT SHOOTOUT 11:00 – 11:44
Porsche GT3 Cup Brazil First Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 12:30 – 13:00
Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil First Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 13:35 – 14:05
FORMULA 1 SPRINT (24 Laps or 60 Mins) 15:30 – 16:00
F4 Brazilian Championship Second Race (18 Mins +1 Lap) 17:00 – 17:25
SUNDAY 5th NOVEMBER
Porsche GT3 Cup Brazil Second Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 08:45 – 09:15
Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil Second Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 09:40 – 10:10
F4 Brazilian Championship Third Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 11:00 – 11:30
FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (71 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 14:00 – 16:00

Sao Paulo is 3 hours behind UTC, and 14 hours behind AEDT.

How to watch F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

In Australia, Fox Sports and Kayo are the only places to watch the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Brazil. There is no free-to-air coverage of the event.

The subscription service offers extensive pre- and post-session coverage alongside live on-track action.

Fox Sports 503 will take coverage on Saturday before swapping to its more traditional Fox Sports 506 for the Sprint Shootout on Sunday. It’s then back to 503 for the F1 Sprint.

The race itself is then back on Fox Sports 506 on Monday morning.

Saturday, November 4

Practice 1, 01:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 04:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 05:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 06:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, November 5

Sprint Shootout Preview, 00:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sprint Shootout, 01:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sprint Shootout Wrap, 01:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

F1 Sprint Preview, 04:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

F1 Sprint, 05:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

F1 Sprint Wrap, 06:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, November 6

Pre-race, 02:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 03:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-race, 06:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Entry List

Num Driver Team
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull
11 Sergio Perez Red Bull
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari
63 George Russell Mercedes
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine
4 Lando Norris McLaren
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren
77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber
24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas
27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas
22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri
23 Alex Albon Williams
2 Logan Sargeant Williams

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Points
1 Max Verstappen 491
2 Sergio Perez 240
3 Lewis Hamilton 220
4 Carlos Sainz 183
5 Fernando Alonso 183
6 Lando Norris 169
7 Charles Leclerc 166
8 George Russell 151
9 Oscar Piastri 87
10 Pierre Gasly 56
11 Lance Stroll 53
12 Esteban Ocon 45
13 Alex Albon 27
14 Valtteri Bottas 10
15 Nico Hulkenberg 9
16 Yuki Tsunoda 8
17 Daniel Ricciardo 6
18 Guanyu Zhou 6
19 Kevin Magnussen 3
20 Liam Lawson 2
21 Logan Sargeant 1
22 Nyck de Vries 0

Constructors’ Championship

Pos Team Points
1 Red Bull 731
2 Mercedes 371
3 Ferrari 349
4 McLaren 256
5 Aston Martin 236
6 Alpine 101
7 Williams 28
8 Scuderia AlphaTauri 16
9 Alfa Romeo Sauber 16
10 Haas 12

