How SVG ended up in an Aussie Racing Car

Shane van Gisbergen has revealed how his cameo in this weekend’s Aussie Racing Cars round at Highlands Motorsport Park came about.

The three-time Bathurst 1000 winner will be a big-name inclusion in the field when the Tony Quinn-owned category races on the support card for the Highlands 6 Hour which is being held to mark the 10th birthday of the Tony Quinn-owned circuit.

Van Gisbergen was already set to be in action in the main event, driving a Brabham BT62, but will now perform double duty with the addition of Aussie Racing Cars to his weekend.

He put it down to a simple invitation from category manager Brad Ward.

“Brad rang me a couple of weeks ago and said they had the spare car going, and jumped at it; ‘Love to do it,’” SVG told Speedcafe.

“I’ve driven one before, actually at Highlands, 10 years ago, and just want to go have some fun.

“I’ll be there going the 6 Hour as well, and the schedule looks good, where it won’t be too busy.

“Hopefully I’ll have a good race and it looks always awesome, the Aussie Racing Cars. I can’t wait.”

Van Gisbergen is one of the taller drivers in the Supercars field yet the Aussie Racing Cars, which are powered by 1300cc motorcycle engines, resemble shrunken Supercars.

According to the Kiwi, though, the ergonomics are quite good.

“I remember them having a lot of room in them; they’re actually pretty good,” he remarked.

“And then Paul Morris drove one for years. I remember it being pretty comfy.”

A 26-car entry list has been released for the Aussie Racing Cars season finale at Highlands, where Joel Heinrich will be vying to clinch the title over his nearest rivals, Josh Anderson and Reece Chapman.