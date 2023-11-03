GRM wins appeal against Trans Am disqualification

Garry Rogers Motorsport has won its appeal against its disqualification from Round 3 of the Trans Am Series, meaning James Moffat has been restored as the series leader.

Moffat and Lochie Dalton had been disqualified from the Winton round over use of illegal modifications to the ‘pedal box’ by a Motorsport Australia Investigatory Tribunal.

The team had been found guilty of a breach of technical regulations in Round 3 due to installation of an unapproved throttle pedal support plate, but quickly announced its intent to appeal.

However, it has now been found that while the cars of the aforementioned GRM drivers raced with the unapproved part in Round 1 and 2, it was removed after practice at Round 3.

With Rounds 1 and 2 outside the statute of limitation (60 days before referral to the Investigatory Tribunal), and no breach in Round 3, the disqualification has been reversed.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the Trans Am. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

More to follow