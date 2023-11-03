Alonso warns of ‘consequences’ for Red Bull rumourmongers

Fernando Alonso has warned there will be “consequences” in the wake of recent rumours suggesting he is to join Red Bull.

Despite continual comments from inside Red Bull to the contrary, and the fact he has a contract with the team for next season, speculation abounds when it comes to Perez’s future.

In the wake of the Mexican’s first-corner crash in his home grand prix on Sunday, which left him devastated, the gossip intensified, with a suggestion made on X (formerly Twitter) that Alonso would replace Perez next year.

That one message then set the internet alight, since when Aston Martin has been attempting to put out the fire. It is understood the team is far from happy with what has unfolded over the past few days.

Aston Martin’s wane in form has only exacerbated the situation, yet addressing the tittle-tattle, after being asked whether he was going to Red Bull, Alonso initially said: “No, nothing to say.

“Just normal paddock rumours from people who are just trying to make fun and gain some followers, and these kinds of things. But I’m not into that game.”

He added, and with reference to the media gathered in Aston Martin’s paddock building at Interlagos, the scene of this weekend’s São Paulo Grand Prix, Alonso said: “No, I’m not enjoying.

“In this room, I appreciate that all of you are journalists, professional people who have been in Formula 1 for so many years and you gain your respect, and this is how it should be.

“All the rumours are coming from people who are not in this room, are just here to make fun, but it’s not funny when they play with anything.”

Pertinently, when suggested to Alonso the rumours meant his loyalty was being questioned, he remarked: “That’s the thing they are making but I will make sure there are consequences.”

But when asked what those consequences might be, a member of Aston Martin’s communications team interjected by saying: “No more questions about the rumours please.”

After scoring six podiums in the opening eight races, suggesting Aston Martin would be a force to be reckoned with this season, the team’s form and the performance of its car has nosedived.

More worryingly for Alonso is that he has retired from the last two races in Austin and Mexico City, but he maintains that despite that dip, the bigger picture has to be considered.

“We are obviously not as competitive as we want to be,” said Alonso. “We are trying to get to our best level, which obviously is not the one that we are showing now.

“We are not happy, Mike (Krack, team principal) is not happy, no one is happy with the current form.

“But at the same time, this team was 250 people two years ago. Now we are in this transition to hopefully be a contender for the future – 800 people, new factory, seven podiums this year, 200 points more than last year.

“Despite all these kinds of things, it is not the current form, we should not be happy, but we cannot be too dramatic about the situation when this 2023 campaign has been a super season for us.”