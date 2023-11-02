Williams hand Academy star F1 debut in Abu Dhabi

Zak O’Sullivan (left) and Franco Colapinto will drive for Williams in Abu Dhabi. Image: Supplied by Williams

Williams Racing Academy driver Zak O’Sullivan is to make his F1 debut when he takes over at the wheel of Alex Albon’s FW45 in first practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

O’Sullivan fulfils the team’s second and final mandated rookie driver session this season. As a rookie this term, Logan Sargeant was the first.

Eighteen-year-0ld Briton O’Sullivan will then be joined by Franco Colapinto for the young driver test at the Yas Marina Circuit, affording the Argentinian his first taste of an F1 car.

That will follow on the heels of Colaptinto, 20, making his F2 debut with MP Motorsport in the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Both O’Sullivan and Colapinto enjoyed successful seasons in F3 this past year, with the former finishing runner-up, collecting four race wins – two feature and two sprint – along the way. Colapinto was fourth, with two sprint victories to his credit.

The duo will step up to F2 on a full-time basis for next year, with O’Sullivan racing for ART Grand Prix, and Colapinto continuing his collaboration with MP Motorsport

Williams Racing sporting director Sven Smeets said: “Both Zak and Franco have had impressive seasons in Formula 3 and we’re now looking forward to giving them the opportunity to drive the FW45 in Abu Dhabi to aid their development as part of their roles in the Williams Racing Driver Academy.

“The pair have demonstrated a high level of understanding and maturity during their simulator work conducted at Grove. I know they’ll both be working hard in preparation for this experience and will make the most of it.”

Naturally expressing his excitement at the chance, O’Sullivan said: “I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the FW45 for the first time and get some good mileage under my belt.

“In addition to that, I’m returning to the car for the post-season rookie test to further my development with the team. Huge thanks to Williams Racing for the opportunity and for putting their faith in me to drive the 2023 car.”

Colapinto was equally as grateful as he said: “I’ve been dreaming of this day since I was a kid and have been working really hard for this. To have this chance at the official young driver test is a real honour.

“Thank you to the team for entrusting me with the FW45. Being part of the Academy this year has opened my eyes in so many different areas and I feel ready to make this step. I can’t wait.”