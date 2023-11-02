What to watch on Stan Sport

This weekend the world comes to Sydney Motorsport Park for the first of two Australian rounds for the TCR World Tour.

After contesting rounds in Europe and South America, the TCR World Tour arrives on Australian shores featuring the some of the best touring car drivers in the world in the midst of a tight Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series fight.

HMO Customer Racing teammates Bailey Sweeny and Josh Buchan are separated by 30-points heading to the squad’s home event, which it has dominated on each time the category has visited.

Valvoline Team GRM’s Aaron Cameron is just a further eight-points behind Buchan, while reigning series winner Tony D’Alberto is another 45 in arrears, but will drive a brand new Honda Civic Type R FL5 TCR for the round.

Cameron’s GRM stablemates Jordan Cox and Ben Bargwanna remain within contention as the latter embarks on a run of four events in a row, which includes the final three TCR World Tour rounds culminating at Macau.

The world class drivers set to take on the locals include world touring car champions Rob Huff, Yann Ehrlacher, Thed Bjork, Norbert Mischelisz and Mikel Azcona, GT ace Frederic Vervisch adds further firepower alongside Nestor Girolami, who won races at Sandown back in 2019.

Not only is this the maiden Australian round of the TCR World Tour, but it’s the first for the globetrotting series to be held under lights.

National Trans Am will also race for the penultimate time during the day and night at Sydney Motorsport Park where Elliot Barbour holds a 21-point lead from Dream Racing Australia following a pre-round shuffle dropping GRM duo James Moffat and Lochie Dalton down the order.

Stan Sport will cover the action across the two days starting on Friday at 5:00pm AEDT and beginning again at 2:00pm AEDT Saturday.

Also being broadcast on Stan Sport this weekend is the final round of the FIA World Endurance Championship from Bahrain.

It’s a battle between the Toyotas as the Sebastien Buemi/Brendon Hartley/Ryo Hirakawa GR010 Hybrid holds a 15-point advantage from the Mike Conway/Kamui Kobayashi/Jose Maria Lopez sister entry.

It also marks the last race for LMP2 and GTLM as the FIA World Endurance Championship continues with Hypercar as the lead class, while adding GT3 as its second-tier.

Outside of Toyota, competition comes Ferrari, Cadillac, Porsche and Peugeot as the series flourishes under the current ruleset, with more marques to come onboard for 2024.

Catch the action on Stan Sport from 7:50pm AEDT Friday for opening practice, qualifying at 12:05 am AEDT Saturday and the race later that evening at 9:30pm AEDT.