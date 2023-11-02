Supercars confirms split testing plan for 2024

Supercars has confirmed that pre-season testing will be split between Victoria and Queensland next February.

As predicted by Speedcafe, teams will return to a split pre-season testing programme at their home test circuits next year.

That will replace the compulsory all-in test at Sydney Motorsport Park used this year, which was part of the deal with the New South Wales government for the now-shelved Newcastle 500.

Triple Eight, Dick Johnson Racing, Matt Stone Racing and PremiAir Racing will all test at Queensland Raceway on February 5.

The Victorian and NSW teams, namely Walkinshaw Andretti United, Tickford Racing, Brad Jones Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Team 18, Blanchard Racing Team and Grove Racing, will test at Winton on February 7.

Supercars technical staff will be on-hand for both test days.

Following a spirited silly season the test days will be the first official outings for a number of drivers at their new teams.

In Ipswich, Will Brown will suit up for Triple Eight, while Nick Percat will be in action for MSR.

At Winton there will be even more new faces at new teams, starting with BRT’s all-new line-up of James Courtney and Aaron Love. Ryan Wood will be alongside Chaz Mostert at WAU, Jack Le Brocq at Erebus, David Reynolds at Team 18 and Richie Stanaway at Grove Racing.