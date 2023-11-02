SRO announces 2024 GT World Challenge Australia calendar

The SRO Motorsports Group has confirmed the 2024 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS calendar following the launch of its new dedicated Australian arm.

Just like the SRO-run GT Australia, the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS will align with the Shannons SpeedSeries at all but one event for 2024 as it aims to build on the recent growth of the category now featuring the added reach and global resources of the global GT promoter.

Since debuting on the Australian scene in 2021, the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS has welcomed some this country’s best teams and drivers piloting exotic marques at premier circuits.

A seven-round calendar has been revealed incorporating both Sprint and Endurance Cups headlined by the inclusion of the prestigious Bathurst 12 Hour event as part of the latter. The Endurance round at Mount Panorama will be joined by a four hour event under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park on October 18-20.

The Sprint Cup will begin at Phillip Island on April 12-14 before racing at Shell V Power The Bend Motorsport Park on May 12-14.

Heading to Queensland Raceway on July 19-21 marks the halfway point as the Sprint Cup’s next event is o be confirmed, but scheduled for August 30-September 1 before finishing at the Bathurst International on November 8-10, three weeks following the Sydney Motorsport Park Endurance Cup finale.

The Sprint Cup will continue to use the dual 20 minute qualifying and 60 minute duration race formats in 2024.

It marks the first time the category has been solely promoted by the SRO Motorsports Group after being jointly run by the Australian Racing Group for the past three seasons.

SRO founder Stephane Ratel is the creator of both the GT3 and GT4 formulas.

2024 GT World Challenge Australia calendar

Round 1: Bathurst 12 Hour February 16-18 *(Endurance Cup)

Round 2: Phillip Island April 12-14

Round 3: Shell V Power The Bend Motorsport Park May 24-26

Round 4: Queensland Raceway July 19-21

Round 5: TBC August 30 – September 1

Round 6: Sydney Motorsport Park October 18-20 *(Endurance Cup)

Round 7: Supercheap Auto Bathurst International November 8-10