Newcastle council names conditions for Supercars return

The Newcastle City Council has named a number of conditions for Supercars to return, including a fresh round of community consultation.

The Newcastle 500 will not go ahead in 2024 after an impasse between the state government and council could not be resolved, with the season to instead begin with a ‘Bathurst SuperFest’ incorporating the 12 Hour, as tipped by Speedcafe.

Supercars, though, has not given up on an event in New South Wales’ second-largest city, and it continues to have the support of the state government, with Premier Chris Minns having labelled council’s objection to an interim, one-year deal “nonsensical”.

The Newcastle 500 was once again a hot topic at this week’s city council meeting, as part of a broader resolution about promoting major events.

As part of background to that motion, which was successfully carried, it was stated in council’s meeting agenda that, “Should the NSW Government and Supercars Australia propose any multi-year Supercars event in Newcastle beyond 2024, it would be subject to community consultation, a resolution of Council, and new agreements with both parties.”

That is of significance for multiple reasons.

Firstly, according to council, the original ‘five-plus-five’ agreement between it, Supercars, and the state government has expired given the latter was only proposing a one-year funding deal for 2024, inconsistent with the option for another five years.

Secondly, it was community consultation, in the form of a survey conducted over telephone and online, which formed part of the stated reason for council digging its heels in over the state government’s new funding offer.

That survey found that a majority of residents were opposed to a new deal, although the online component on which that conclusion was based was of dubious veracity and, in any case, it was the fact that the survey was predicated on a five-year term rather than a one-year term which became the stated sticking point.

During a fiery exchange in Newcastle City Council chambers on Tuesday night, Green councillor Charlotte McCabe sought to have the background regarding a possible future multi-year deal removed, but was unsuccessful on the basis that it was part of a report and not part of the motion upon which council was voting.

Cr McCabe asserted, “That is exactly what our community does not need.

“The inclusion of Point 28 [quoted above, in full] here leaves the door open, leaves the uncertainty, particularly for residents in the East End.”

However, Labor councillor Carol Duncan argued that the requirement for community consultation and a resolution of council was a more rigorous process than that which was undertaken before the original contract was signed.

“I can assure every councillor in this room, [that] is more than any councillor in any previous term has had the opportunity to contribute to on this issue,” said Cr Duncan.

As part of its major events motion, Newcastle council also voted to support a push by the mayor of nearby Cessnock City Council to host a Supercars event, which has been referred to as the ‘Wine Country 500’.

Cr Jay Suvaal offered up Cessnock as an alternate host in the Hunter Valley region off the back of confirmation that the Newcastle 500 is off for 2024, although any plans which that council may have cannot be particularly advanced.

He told local media last month, “I would love to have it here.

“We’ve seen the benefits the event brings for tourism in the region, and it’s important to keep it in the Hunter region.

“We’ve got a really big motor sport following … we’re a world-class tourism destination and Cessnock council would be really willing to work with Supercars, the NSW government and Destination NSW about what we can do to keep the race in the Hunter in our local government area.”

Newcastle Deputy Lord Mayor Declan Clausen, who represents the council ward in which the Newcastle East Street Circuit is located, said during this week’s meeting, “The motion before us also includes a Part C, which is to support the call of Cessnock’s Mayor, Jay Suvaal, to retain Supercars in the Hunter by encouraging Destination NSW and Supercars to engage with Cessnock City Council on the proposed Wine Country 500.

“There’s been clear calls from the Cessnock community and actually a number of other local government areas around their interests in exploring a future event, and to maintain an event within the region.

“I think it is worth having those conversations and ensuring that we provide our support so that agencies like Destination NSW and Supercars can continue with that conversation.”

The 2024 Bathurst SuperFest will take place from February 16-25, with the 12 Hour on the first weekend and Supercars on the second.