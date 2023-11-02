Gallery: Set-up day for the TCR World Tour round at Sydney Motorsport Park
The inaugural TCR World Tour descends on Sydney Motorsport Park for the first of two rounds to held alongside the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.
Check out the set up featuring both the foreign and local teams.
Images: Network R
