GALLERY: 8 Hours of Bahrain with D’Station Racing
D’Station Racing at the WEC 8 Hours of Bahrain. The #777 Aston Martin Vantage AMR is piloted by
Tomonobu Fujii, Casper Stevenson and Liam Talbot.
STAN SPORT IS THE ONLY WAY TO WATCH EVERY ROUND OF THE WEC. CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE ACTION STREAMING AD-FREE, LIVE AND ON DEMAND.
Photos: @andrewlofthouse
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]