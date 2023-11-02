Ford to use ‘Dark Horse’ Mustang in 2024 NASCAR Cup Series

Ford Performance will race a new version of its iconic Ford Mustang in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series.

The high performance ‘Dark Horse’ version of seventh-generation Mustang will be used as its NASCAR Cup Series model, debuting next year on February 4 as part of the pre-season Clash exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“What a crazy year it has been revealing our new global Mustangs for racing,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports.

“The positive response from our fans around the world has been amazing, and we’re confident that this Mustang ‘Dark Horse’ Cup car will be no different and that NASCAR fans will be excited to cheer us on next year.

“Our Ford Performance staff, together with our NASCAR race teams, have worked tirelessly in the wind tunnel developing this car, and I can’t wait to finally see it race on the track next season.”

Ford unveiled the ‘Dark Horse’ version of the Mustang when it launched the seventh generation last year, with the name also set to extend to both GT3 and GT4 variants, in addition to the US-based Mustang Challenge Series.

The Mustang has been a constant on the NASCAR circuit since 2011 when it raced full time in the Xfinity Series where it has achieved nine of the last 12 titles alongside two manufacturers’ championships.

Since being introduced to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2019, the Mustang has won a manufacturers’ title and last year’s driver’s championship through Team Penske driver Joey Logano.

Driver and co-owned of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Brad Keselowski is excited to represent the ‘Dark Horse’ name in NASCAR Cup next year.

“If she gallops as fast as she looks, it’s going to be a good year,” said Keselowski. “Mustang is an iconic American car made famous around the world.

“I think of how Mustang has evolved over the years and how NASCAR has evolved along with it and they’re just two brands that go together. I’m proud to get to drive it and proud to be able to compete for the win in this car.”