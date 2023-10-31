Supercars Darwin Triple Crown date locked in

Supercars has locked in the traditional mid-June date for the 2024 Darwin Triple Crown.

Hidden Valley will continue to hold the official Indigenous Round for Supercars with June 14-16 confirmed for the Triple Crown next season.

That will be the 26th time Supercars has visited the Northern Territory and follows a successful 2023 even that, according to figures being spruiked by Supercars, was attended by more than 42,000 people and generated $27.6 million in total expenditure stimulus.

“The Darwin Triple Crown Supercars Indigenous Round is a huge event that attracts thousands of people to the Territory every year,” said Northern Territory’s Chief Minister and Minister for Major Events Natasha Fyles.

“Once they’re here, they enjoy not only all the action on the track, but everything else the Territory has to offer, from our unique tourism experiences and incredible sunsets to our rich and ancient Aboriginal culture, which is showcased at the event itself.

“The research from the 2023 Darwin Triple Crown shows, yet again, the value in investing in this event, which, like the Territory’s other major events, delivers massive benefits to the economy and Territorians. The event is delivered by Northern Territory Major Events Company, and the team is busy designing another massive motorsports weekend.”

Supercars CEO Shane Howard said mid-June was the perfect date for a trip to the Territory.

“The betr Darwin Triple Crown is a highlight of the Repco Supercars Championship season, and as Supercars’ official Indigenous Round is a popular and beloved part of our annual championship,” he said.

“Darwin’s famous June weather is the perfect winter getaway for fans and teams alike, and the Indigenous Round element offers us the fantastic opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the rich Indigenous culture present both in the Northern Territory and across Australia.

“In 2023 we were treated to a fantastic weekend of racing and enjoyed the sight of the entire Supercars field donning special Indigenous liveries for the event, each with its own story and featuring several initiatives to benefit the Indigenous community and First Nations people.

“We look forward to adding to the legacy of the Supercars Indigenous Round when we return to the Northern Territory in June 2024 for this truly unique event.”

Confirmation of the Darwin Triple Crown date means five events of the 2024 season are now locked in.

Confirmed dates on 2024 Supercars calendar