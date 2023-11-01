Spare chassis available for PremiAir after GC500 crash

Nulon Racing has announced the acquisition of a third Chevrolet Camaro Supercar, which may well race at this month’s Vailo Adelaide 500.

Tim Slade’s #23 PremiAir Racing entry was left with significant damage after an opening lap crash in Race 26 of the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, and hence is in doubt for the season finale.

However, it turns out that the Arundel-based squad already had a spare delivered by Triple Eight Race Engineering, and it has in fact already been driven on the streets of the Gold Coast.

The new chassis was used for the pre-event activation when four cars were driven across the Sundale Bridge, just north of the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit (Pictured above), and also in an FIA Girls on Track visit at PremiAir’s workshop.

“In the new Gen3 era of Supercars, it is a smart decision to have a complete spare car on hand if you are able to,” said PremiAir Racing Team Manager, Stephen Robertson.

“Accidents happen – we saw that in particular with Jimmy last year at the Gold Coast event – and as we have seen across the 2023 season, putting these new cars back together after heavy accidents like that takes quite a bit.

“This is especially problematic when you have short turnaround times between events, as we have at some points throughout the season.

“If we had a similar incident to what we had at the Gold Coast last year at Bathurst, for instance, we wouldn’t be able to have that car back online in time to compete at the next event.

“So, when the opportunity came up to have such a high-quality, brand-new spare car on hand, Peter was swift to act.

“This purchase gives us a lot of confidence heading into the final round of the 2023 season and into 2024, and we thank Triple Eight Race Engineering for delivering such a great product to us today.”

The season-ending Adelaide 500 takes place on November 23-26.