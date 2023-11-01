Gallery: Off-track action at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500
The Boost Mobile water jet man wowed everyone on the Gold Coast. Image: Richard Gresham
Not all of the action took place on track during the 2023 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500. Between freestyle moto, trials riding demonstration, the Boost Mobile water jet rider and Matt Hall and his aerobatics there was action happening everywhere you looked.
