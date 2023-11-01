Andretti confused by F1 teams’ opposition

Michael Andretti is perplexed by resistance from existing F1 teams and their claim a new operation would diminish their value.

Andretti was one of four entities to submit an expression of interest to the FIA and the only one accepted to progress to the next phase.

That could see the American squad on the grid as early as 2025 should F1 also accept its application – something it is now assessing.

While officially the exiting teams have no input into that process, that has not stopped them from voicing their opposition.

Arguments against the admittance of a new franchise into F1 have varied between a lack of paddock real estate and the lack of need for it from a competitive standpoint to the financial impact it would have on the prize money fund, devaluation of existing franchises and even increased fragmentation of the sponsorship market.

Provisions exist within the Concorde Agreement, the sports underlying commercial contract, for 12 teams.

The paddock space and competitive element arguments are therefore moot, as is the prize money complaint – especially given analysis by Speedcafe has suggested the impact would be far less significant than many have claimed.

Most latterly, it’s been claimed the addition of Andretti would increase competition for a limited pool of sponsors and therefore hurt teams both in their ability to attract brands and also charge strong fees for the privilege of adorning their cars.

“It’s a mystery to me, in some ways, you know, why they’re pushing back,” Andretti told Sky Sports.

“They say we’re slicing the pie, but I think the point is, hopefully, we bring more than what we’re taking away.

“And we really believe that and I think if you look at the fan support and on all the surveys that have been done and things like that – we think that we’re going to add to it, not take away.”

The American, who raced alongside Ayrton Senna at McLaren in 1993 in addition to a successful IndyCar career, also suggests the sponsorship pool is more than large enough to accommodate his team.

“I think there’s plenty to go around,” Andretti asserted.

“I think if we can help even improve the popularity of the US from where it is today…

“There’s a lot of companies that are not in this series right now that have already contacted us that are quite interested that, once we get the approval, that they want to talk to us.

“So I disagree with that.”

Andretti has stated that his operation will have its first F1 car, a 2023-spec design, running in a wind tunnel this week as its preparations continue.