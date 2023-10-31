Supercars begins technical recruitment drive

Supercars has formally kicked off the recruitment drive for its new-look technical department ahead of the latest wave of parity testing.

The category recently confirmed details of a beefed up parity testing programme which will include full-scale wind tunnel testing for the first time ever.

That will sit along other never-used-before measures such as transient dyno testing, while torque sensors are also set to be fitted to both the Ford Mustangs and Chevrolet Camaros.

As part of the parity-driven shake-up, Supercars will bolster its technical department with two brand new roles – a Category Technical Director and Performance Engineer.

According to the job ad posted on jobstop.com, the Category Technical Director will manage the technical department and work with teams and manufacturers.

“As Supercars goes into a new era with improved access to industry-leading technologies to manage an ever-increasing technology led series, we are also investing in its technical team with the new role of Category Technical Director,” reads the listing.

“Now with improved tools like a world-leading wind tunnel program, AVL dyno capability, and torques sensors, Supercars is restructuring its technical team with additional manpower and resource.

“The primary purpose of this role is to manage the Technical Department for Supercars.

“You will be responsible for being the conduit between the technical department and the Supercars Teams, Commission and OEM’s, while managing the current technical regulations.

“In conjunction with the Head of Motorsport and the Supercars CEO, develop an overall strategy for the future technical direction of the Supercars Championship and DS2/DS3.”

The Performance Engineer role, the listing for which can be found here, will include matters relating to scrutineering, special projects, track/event based tasks, data analysis and more.

Both are full-time positions and can be applied for directly through the respective jobstop.com listings.