FIA president explains €1 million drivers’ fine

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has justified why motorsport’s world governing body recently opted to raise the maximum it could fine an F1 driver up to €1 million.

The decision caused widespread consternation amongst the 20 currently on the grid, with many questioning the justification for a 300 percent increase given the previous ceiling had been €250,000.

For a number of drivers on the grid, their current salary would not cover such a fine were they to flout the regulations to such an extent that they would be forced to pay €1 million.

Explaining to Speedcafe in a select media session his reasoning for such a hike, Ben Sulayem said: “The price of everything has gone up.

“The teams are now talking about billions in terms of what each team is worth, and we’ve still not improved our regulations dating back to Jurassic Park.

“We are not saying ‘go and pay’. We are saying ‘Don’t make these unnecessary penalties’. If you don’t do it, you won’t get it. Nobody will impose something on you if you follow the rules.

“The rules are there to be policed and to be implemented.”

Ben Sulayem, however, would not be drawn on what a driver would have to do to be fined €1m.

After murder was jokingly suggested to him, he said: “Stick to the rules, and nobody will say anything, nobody will charge you anything. People are over-exaggerating about this.

“And if anyone is penalised, where does the money go? To grassroots (motorsport), investment back into the sport.

“I hope they can make life easier for our stewards by sticking to the rules instead of misbehaving.

“We obviously don’t want them to reach that (€1m), so we’re saying don’t do it. The rules are there, they’re transparent. We have nothing to hide.

“But I cannot tell you why the one million would be implemented. That’s for the stewards, not the president.

“The stewards are there, they are experienced, and they know what to do. And the drivers, they are very intelligent. They know about the rules before they jump in the car.”

Pointed out to Ben Sulayem that not many drivers could afford to pay €1 million, he said: “It’s not about the money, it’s about sticking to the rules.

“The Federation has to have the power to implement the rules, to have the governance. If we don’t have strong governance in our sport, then what?

‘We are into governance, to ensure that if rules are broken, then the regulations are very clear.”