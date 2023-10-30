Tempers flare after supports crashes at the Gold Coast 500

There were a couple of heated exchanges at the Gold Coast 500 following crashes in V8 SuperUtes on Saturday and Porsche Carrera Cup on Sunday morning.

The was a three-vehicle incident in the second race of the Tyrepower SuperUtes in their reverse top ten Race 2 which involved Gerard Maggs, David Sieders and Ryal Harris. Harris was visibly angry when interview in the pits while the Sieders Ute was retrieved, and laid blame firmly with Maggs.

“He took me out of the race, destroyed three of the tyres and took me out of the championship,” Harris said.

There was a confrontation between Harris and Maggs after the race which escalated when a second family member became involved which resulted in some pushing and shoving. By Sunday morning it is believed that all were on reasonably friendly terms again.

In Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, it was on Lap 22 of the scheduled 28 lapper endurance Race 2, that Alex Davison attempted to dive under David Wall at Turn 11. There was contact going into the corner and Wall spun around which left Davison nowhere to go and most of the track blocked.

Fabian Coulthard managed to squeeze by with some contact, but Simon Fallon ploughed into Wall before Harri Jones and Liam Talbot arrived on the scene and joined the melee. Davison then went to Wall, irate before Jones intervened.

Davison took to social media to clarify what happened in the aftermath. “Yes, for right or for wrong, I went and told David what I thought about the incident. But I absolutely did not go back to have “another crack” as has been reported,” he wrote.

“[I] did not need to be restrained. Harri took it upon himself to get involved in a discussion that did not concern him and started pushing me unnecessarily. I had no problem and nothing to say at all to Harri apart from asking him to stop pushing me.

“Everyone can think what they want about us having a heated discussion, but it was never a physical altercation and was never going to be. As for the incident, the stewards concluded David was to blame and handed the appropriate penalty.”

In the previous race there was some feeling and words between Dale Wood and Coulthard after they clashed out of Turn 4. The clash ended the weekend for Max Vidau who was caught up in the accident and suffered the most damage.