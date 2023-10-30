Strong Aussie TCR field set for Race Sydney

Six manufacturers and drivers from 10 countries will contest Race Sydney next week as the event marks the return of International Touring Car competition to Australia.

Twenty-five entries have been locked in which is Round 6 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia and the first of two Australian Kumho TCR World Tour rounds.

In the largest field of TCR cars ever on Australian soil, the manufacturers are Honda, Peugeot, Audi, Cupra, Hyundai and Lynk & Co. They will compete across three races at Sydney Motorsport Park under lights on Friday and Saturday, November 3-4.

The top nine drivers in the Kumho TCR World Tour championship race includes two former FIA World Touring Car Champions, three FIA World Touring Car Cup winners, two Supercheap Auto TCR Australia champions.

The internationals include a two-car Hyundai team entered by BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse with Norbert Michelisz and Mikel Azcona. Cyan Racing Lynk & Co will bring four cars, former World Champion Thed Bjork, Yann Ehrlacher, Santiago Urrutia and Ma Qing Ha.

Audi Sport Comtoyou will field Audi RS3 LMS TCRs for former World Touring Car Champion Rob Huff and Frederic Vervisch. Honda will have Argentinian Nestor Girolami, while Frenchman Jimmy Clairet will drive a Bargwanna Motorsport Peugeot 308 TCR in Sydney, before his brother Teddy takes over at Mount Panorama a week later.

The Australian attack is headlined by defending champion Tony D’Alberto, who will debut a brand-new Honda Civic TCR, and 2019 champion Will Brown aboard his Liqui Moly Audi. Meanwhile, current Supercheap Auto TCR Australia leader Bailey Sweeny will look to build his narrow lead over teammate Josh Buchan and Valvoline GRM’s Aaron Cameron.

Race Sydney tickets are available from motorsportickets.com.au and the event will be broadcast on Stan Sport and the Nine Network around Australia.